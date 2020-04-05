‘Ignored’: David Provan wades into Rangers and Celtic title controversy

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Celtic may be 13 points clear at the top, but Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will still fancy their chances of catching Neil Lennon’s side.

Of course, Celtic are the favourites for the Scottish Premiership title this season and they have won the championship for the last eight campaigns.

However, Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

If Gerrard’s team win those three games, then they will be confident of pushing the Hoops all the way in the league title race.

A recent report in The Daily Record has claimed that the SPFL are ready to declare Celtic as champions.

However, according to the report, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned the smaller nations against not completing the current season, as their clubs’ participation in the Champions League and the Europa League during the 2020-21 campaign will be in jeopardy.

Celtic legend David Provan has given his take on the situation in The Scottish Sun, and has suggested that crowning champions Celtic now is what SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster was planning to do.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Ceferin is threatening to withdraw next season’s European places from associations who call their leagues on current positions.

"You can bet that was Doncaster’s intention. Even more when Belgium set the precedent by declaring Club Bruges as Pro League champions.

"With the null and void route never an option, crowning Celtic would have brought him some grief, but nothing he couldn’t have handled.

"Legal threats from Rangers and Hearts could safely have been ignored. Prize money would have been dished out, clubs could have started shifting season books and corporate boxes for next season and the start date for the next television contract would have been unaffected."