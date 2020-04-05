‘I make new contracts’: Liverpool man clarifies Tottenham Hotspur comments

Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark recently suggested Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United as his destinations next season.

Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has clarified his comments regarding Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on Twitter.

Gronnemark recently told Kicker that he could become a throw-in coach at Tottenham or United next season.

The Dane was appointed as a throw-in coach at Liverpool in August 2018, and, according to The Mirror, he has been taking sessions with the Reds on a freelance basis.

Gronnemark told Kicker, as translated by The Mirror: “I don’t know, maybe I’ll be with Tottenham or Manchester United next year, as I’m not tied down as a freelancer."

Liverpool have done well since Gronnemark came into the backroom staff.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Champions League last season and narrowly missed out on the Premier League title.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the league table at the moment and look set to clinch the title for the first time in the Premier League era.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Gronnemark has clarified his comments on Twitter, and has said that he mentioned Tottenham and United randomly just to explain his position that he is a freelancer and can work for any team.

Just to put everything straight!

I'm a freelancer. I make new contracts every summer. The mentioned clubs are just random to explain my position as a freelancer.

I'm very happy at Liverpool FC

Let's see what the future brings

Stay safe ❤ https://t.co/uGBNm5YthB — Thomas Gronnemark (@ThomasThrowin) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has criticised the club for furloughing some of their non-playing staff.

Astonished by the news that @lfc takes advantage of the furlough scheme to claim 80 % of non playing staffs wages back of the government. That’s not what the scheme was designed for. Contrary to the morals and values of the club i got to know — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) April 4, 2020