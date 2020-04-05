Quick links

‘I make new contracts’: Liverpool man clarifies Tottenham Hotspur comments

A general view outside The Kop at Anfield is seen prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on March 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark recently suggested Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United as his destinations next season.

Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has clarified his comments regarding Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on Twitter.

Gronnemark recently told Kicker that he could become a throw-in coach at Tottenham or United next season.

The Dane was appointed as a throw-in coach at Liverpool in August 2018, and, according to The Mirror, he has been taking sessions with the Reds on a freelance basis.

Gronnemark told Kicker, as translated by The Mirror: “I don’t know, maybe I’ll be with Tottenham or Manchester United next year, as I’m not tied down as a freelancer."

 

Liverpool have done well since Gronnemark came into the backroom staff.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Champions League last season and narrowly missed out on the Premier League title.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the league table at the moment and look set to clinch the title for the first time in the Premier League era.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Gronnemark has clarified his comments on Twitter, and has said that he mentioned Tottenham and United randomly just to explain his position that he is a freelancer and can work for any team.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has criticised the club for furloughing some of their non-playing staff.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

