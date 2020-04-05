Quick links

'Grotesque': BBC pundit is so disappointed with Liverpool

Shane Callaghan
The former Liverpool star has labelled the club as 'grotesque'.

A lot of Liverpool fans slammed their own club on Saturday and one former player is no different.

The Premier League champions-elect furloughed some 200 of their non-playing staff yesterday as a cost-cutting measure.

Liverpool are losing millions due to there being no football and therefore no match-day revenue.

Tottenham Hotspur caught a bit of criticism this week for doing the same.

 

The government will pay 80 percent of the furloughed staff's wages, but the scheme was designed to aid much smaller businesses during this global health crisis.

Dietmar Hamann and Jamie Carragher have both criticised the decision by Liverpool, but another former Red in Danny Murphy has gone one step further and called his old side 'grotesque'.

He wrote in The Daily Mail: "I'm sorry to say, my club Liverpool using the Government's furlough scheme to pay cleaners and other non-playing staff.

"It is grotesque because it wasn't introduced for Premier League clubs who have more than enough money to look after their own.

"I'm particularly disappointed with the decision coming from Liverpool yesterday because it runs against the togetherness and unity the club has always been renowned for, particularly over the last 30 years since Hillsborough."

Murphy is spot-on in saying that the likes of Liverpool - who won the Champions League last season - should have more than enough money in the coffers to remain operational while football is suspended.

Yes, they're going to be hit hard financially, like every single club around Europe and potentially beyond, but they're also in the privileged position of knowing that the club, as a business, will survive. Many other businesses in the United Kingdom don't have that same privilege.

