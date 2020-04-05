Quick links

Former manager says Leeds United should learn from Sheffield United

Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are aiming to join Sheffield United in the Premier League next season.

Gordon Strachan has suggested to The Sunday People (print edition, page 52, April 5, 2020) that Leeds United should take a leaf out of Sheffield United’s book.

The former Leeds midfielder believes that if the Whites get promoted to the Premier League for next season, then they should emulate their Yorkshire rivals United.

The Blades are playing in the Premier League this season after clinching promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

 

Chris Wilder’s side are doing extremely well and could finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

United have maintained their playing style from last season and have added a few good players, and Strachan has suggested that Leeds should do the same if they clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Strachan told The Sunday People (print edition, page 52, April 5, 2020) when asked if Leeds need to improve their squad if they went up: "Sheffield United added a few players, one or two, but they had a system they like, a system they were comfortable with.

"All they had to do was find a couple of players who would make the squad better while understanding the system which they have done."

Promotion push

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

The West Yorkshire outfit are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

