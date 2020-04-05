Ex-Celtic star Tierney responds to question regarding Rangers games

The ex-Celtic defender has a lot of experience of facing Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Former Celtic star Kieran Tierney has been opening up on his favourite Rangers games.

Tierney, who left his boyhood club to join Arsenal last summer, has quite a few Old Firm derbies under his belt, after spending four-and-a-half years in the Parkhead club's senior side.

Subscribe

But two stand out for the Celtic academy product.

Three years ago this month, the Bhoys thumped Rangers 5-1 for what was their biggest-ever victory at Ibrox.

A year later, Celtic, who were under Brendan Rodgers at the time of both wins, thumped their Old Firm rivals 5-0 at Parkhead to clinch a seventh successive Premiership title.

And Tierney, who played in both games, can't decide which his favourite derby victory was.

He told Reddit, via Arsenal's website: "I have two favourite Glasgow derby matches. One would be winning 5-1 at Ibrox because a scoreline like that doesn't happen every time in an away game and the next one would be winning the league against them at Celtic Park which is self-explanatory."

It's moments like this which should remind Celtic supporters that Tierney is a legendary figure.

Yes, he left before a historic 10-in-a-row was possible, but he also played a big role in the Scottish giants winning three consecutive domestic trebles.

And that, in addition to playing in some history-making games against Rangers, should cement his status as an eternal fan favourite, even if many supporters are still frustrated by his decision to leave.