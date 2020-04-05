'Edwards masterclass': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing their new £44m attacking target

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram.

Liverpool have a vaunted front three in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but they need some support.

Divock Origi isn't quite of the quality to be a game-changing attacker, so Jurgen Klopp may be keen to add a versatile attacker to his front line this summer.

A player who can operate both out wide and up front could be ideal, with Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica one player touted to fill that role.

Yet now, Express in Germany claim that Liverpool not only want Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, but also teammate Marcus Thuram.

It's stated that Thuram would likely go for €50million (£44million), and it could be a €100million (£88million) double deal for him and Zakaria this summer.

Thuram, 22, joined Gladbach from Guingamp last summer in a deal worth just €12million (£10.5million), and he has been an absolute bargain so far.

Thuram has hit 10 goals and nine assists, whilst his huge 6ft 4in frame coupled with his pace and skill makes him a dangerous attacker whether deployed out wide or down the middle.

Now, Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that they would be 'all over' a move for Thuram, believing a deal would be a 'Michael Edwards masterclass' and that he would be a great option in attack.

Others think Liverpool should be aiming higher and focusing on Timo Werner and Kai Havertz if they're to really progress from where they are right now.

