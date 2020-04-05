'Very talented': What Niko Kovac said about reported Arsenal target

Premier League Arsenal are reportedly planning to raid Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to add Chris Richards to Mikel Arteta's squad.

If Niko Kovac had not been handed his P45 at Bayern Munich in November, a Bundesliga debut might have already come Chris Richards' way.

A 20-year-old defender who swapped FC Dallas for FC Hollywood in 2018 after a partnership between the two clubs opened the door for a once in a lifetime opportunity, Richards is currently earning rave reviews for Bayern’s reserves in the third-tier of German football.

But, unfortunately for one of the bright young hopes of American football, his biggest fan packed his bags headed out of Sabener Strasse in November after a disjointed start to the Bundesliga campaign.

“He’s a very talented player," Kovac told Goal of Richards after the then-teenage centre-half helped keep Juventus off the scoresheet during an impressive performance in pre-season.

“He’s great in training and he also played a great two games. He has to work a lot, I said that yesterday as well, however he will get the time (to develop) and I do know that if we need him he’ll be ready to go.”

Kovac’s replacement, Hansi Flick, appears to have breathed fresh life into Jerome Boateng’s ailing career at the top level since being promoted from assistant to main man by the Bayern board. Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule will return to action sooner rather than later as well after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

So Richards, despite his eye-catching progress at reserve level, looks further than ever away from a Bundesliga bow.

With Arsenal set to come calling, according to The Mirror (30 March, page 57), could Mikel Arteta’s youth-driven revolution in North London tempt Richards to turn his back on Bayern?

In the post-Jadon Sancho era, young players are more impatient and thirstier than ever for first-team action. And if Bayern represents the slow road, Arsenal could fast-track Richards into the senior game.