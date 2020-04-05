Deeney thinks Tottenham Hotspur and Carlo Ancelotti would take player who’s reportedly leaving Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Chelsea would take Liverpool’s Adam Lallana, thinks Watford striker Troy Deeney.

Adam Lallana is a player in demand, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United among the clubs linked with the Liverpool midfielder.

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and is set to leave, and The Express has reported that Tottenham, Arsenal, Southampton and West Ham want to secure the services of the English midfielder on a free transfer.

The report has also claimed of interest in the 31-year-old from Leicester City, who are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Watford striker Troy Deeney has raved about Lallana, and believes that the former Southampton star is good enough to play for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton and Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

Metro quotes Deeney as saying: "Lallana can play anywhere across the front line. Tottenham would take him, Everton… Chelsea, yeah."

Leaving Liverpool

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the season gets back underway.

While there are doubts over when the summer transfer window will open, Lallana will have no problem in finding a top club given his experience in the Premier League and his obvious quality as a footballer.