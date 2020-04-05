Club reportedly willing to take £35m hit on Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Philippe Coutinho at a loss.

According to The London Evening Standard, Barcelona are willing to accept offers of €80 million (£70.45m) for the former Liverpool attacking midfielder, who is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Spanish and European giants paid Liverpool an initial €120 million (£105.67m) as transfer fee for the Brazil international in January 2018, according to the report.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing the former Inter Milan man in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Gunners and Spurs want to sign the 27-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - on a loan deal.

Loan deal sensible

Given the current economic uncertainty amid the global health crisis, it is hard to see too many clubs spend big on a single player in the summer transfer window.

A loan deal for Coutinho would make sense for Arsenal and Tottenham, and Barcelona should be open to that kind of offer as they can ask the Gunners or Spurs to pay his entire salary for next season.