Club reportedly willing to take £35m hit on Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target

Subhankar Mondal
Wolverhampton Wanderers' English goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne (3L) reacts as he leave the pitch with Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (centre R) and Liverpool's Spanish...
Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Philippe Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou on January 28, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Philippe Coutinho at a loss.

According to The London Evening Standard, Barcelona are willing to accept offers of €80 million (£70.45m) for the former Liverpool attacking midfielder, who is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Spanish and European giants paid Liverpool an initial €120 million (£105.67m) as transfer fee for the Brazil international in January 2018, according to the report.

 

According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing the former Inter Milan man in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Gunners and Spurs want to sign the 27-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - on a loan deal.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on March 9, 2019 in Barcelona Spain

Loan deal sensible

Given the current economic uncertainty amid the global health crisis, it is hard to see too many clubs spend big on a single player in the summer transfer window.

A loan deal for Coutinho would make sense for Arsenal and Tottenham, and Barcelona should be open to that kind of offer as they can ask the Gunners or Spurs to pay his entire salary for next season.

Barcelona's new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho poses for a picture in Barcelona on January 7, 2018. - Coutinho is in Barcelona to tie up a 160-million-euro ($192 million) move from...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

