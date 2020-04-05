‘Championship’s James Milner’: £4.5m player raves about Leeds United ace

Adam Forshaw has compared his Leeds United teammate Stuart Dallas to Liverpool star James Milner.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has raved about his teammate Stuart Dallas, as quoted in Leeds Live.

Forshaw has said that Dallas, who can operate as a winger, wing-back, central midfielder or full-back, has been the Player of the Season for Leeds this season.

The 28-year-old midfielder - who cost the Whites £4.5 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport - has said that the Northern Ireland international is Championship’s James Milner.

Milner, who is an important player for Premier League club Liverpool, is a very versatile footballer who can play in a number of positions for the team and is always willing to play wherever his manager wants him to.

Leeds Live quotes Forshaw as saying about Dallas: “As someone who can go on and be the best, I would say Ben or Kalvin, but I would say Stuart Dallas at the moment, he would be my Player of the Year all day.

“He will play anywhere on the pitch for you and he is a manager’s dream. He will run through a brick wall for you.

“He deserves this break and needs to be recognised for what he does. I call him the Championship’s James Milner. He’s absolutely fantastic.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Dallas has scored three goals and provided one assist in 37 Championship appearances for Leeds so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 28-year-old made 12 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the league for the West Yorkshire outfit, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.