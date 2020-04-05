Quick links

Arsenal reportedly set to be disappointed in midfielder chase.. again

Subhankar Mondal
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus celebrates the opening goal of 1-0 with teammates Blaise Matuidi , Leonardo Spinazzola and Sami Khedira during the Serie A match between Juventus and Parma...
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Blaise Matuidi.

Juventus' French midfielder Blaise Matuidi kicks the ball during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Genoa at Allianz Stadium in Turin on January 22, 2018.

Arsenal’s reported hopes of signing Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer this summer have taken a huge blow.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Juventus midfielder Matuidi in the summer transfer window.

 

Manchester United and Lyon are also reported to want the 32-year-old former Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint-Germain star.

Although the Frenchman is 32 years of age, he remans a very good midfielder who will add more strength and steel to the Arsenal midfield.

This is not the first time that Arsenal have been linked with Matuidi. Back in July 2009, The London Evening Standard reported that then Gunners manager Arsene Wenger wanted to sign his French compatriot from Saint-Etienne for £7 million.

Juventus' French midfielder Blaise Matuidi eyes the ball during the Italian Tim Cup football match between Atalanta and Juventus on January 30, 2018 at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium...

Nothing materialised, and the midfielder moved to French giants PSG in 2011, and it seems that Arsenal are going to miss out on him yet again.

According to Tuttosport, Matuidi has signed a one-year contract extension and will stay at Juventus until the summer of 2021.

Blaise Matuidi of Juventus celebrates after scoring the goal of 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus at Wanda Metropolitano on September...

 

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

