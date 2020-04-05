Arsenal reportedly set to be disappointed in midfielder chase.. again

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Blaise Matuidi.

Arsenal’s reported hopes of signing Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer this summer have taken a huge blow.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Juventus midfielder Matuidi in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United and Lyon are also reported to want the 32-year-old former Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint-Germain star.

Although the Frenchman is 32 years of age, he remans a very good midfielder who will add more strength and steel to the Arsenal midfield.

This is not the first time that Arsenal have been linked with Matuidi. Back in July 2009, The London Evening Standard reported that then Gunners manager Arsene Wenger wanted to sign his French compatriot from Saint-Etienne for £7 million.

Nothing materialised, and the midfielder moved to French giants PSG in 2011, and it seems that Arsenal are going to miss out on him yet again.

According to Tuttosport, Matuidi has signed a one-year contract extension and will stay at Juventus until the summer of 2021.