Agent says ‘Rangers will sign’ £4.5m player

Ianis Hagi is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Giovani Becali has said that he thinks that Rangers will sign Ianis Hagi on a permanent contract in the summer transfer window, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Hagi joined Steven Gerrard’s side on loan from Genk in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers have an option to secure the services of the 21-year-old attacking midfielder for £4.5 million this summer.

Becali - who is the brother of Steaua Bucharest owner Gigi Becali and is a top agent in his homeland of Romania, according to The Scottish Sun - believes that Rangers will make the deal permanent.

The Romania international, who can also operate as a forward, was on the books of Steaua in 2007-08.

The Scottish Sun quotes Becali as saying about Hagi: "I happen to think Ianis is on a good plan at Rangers.

"I think Rangers will sign him because he is a player who has that little extra piece of creativity and skill. He has many other qualities and is actually more graceful than his father ever was.

"He runs like a gazelle compared to him! I think he is improving all the time at Rangers. He will continue to get better if he signs for them I think."

Stats

Hagi has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers since his loan move in January, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 21-year-old has made two starts and one substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gers, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.