£25m player wanted by Arsenal reportedly changes agent to help facilitate move

Arsenal have been linked with Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Nunez.

According to a report by Deia, Arsenal target Unai Nunez has changed agent with the idea of facilitating a move away from the Basque club.

Nunez has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Deia claim the Gunners have been tracking the defender for a while, and manager Mikel Arteta has identified the Spaniard as a top summer option.

Arsenal must improve their defence. In 28 Premier League games, they have conceded 36 goals – 11 more than Premier League rivals Sheffield United.

David Luiz and Sokratis are over 30, while German centre back Shkodran Mustafi struggles to inspire confidence at the back for Arsenal.

Unai Nunez, 23, could represent a potential long-term solution at the Emirates.

He has a contract at Athletic Bilbao until 2023, with a £25 million release clause.

Athletic Bilbao are trying to tie him down to a new deal, but club president Rafa Alkorta recently told El Correo how Nunez has already turned down two offers.

"Our objective is to renew because we want him to stay with us. He is a valuable piece who gives us a lot. Right now, there is an offer on the table, which is in fact the third one that we have made,” Alkorta explained.

It appears Nunez isn’t convinced by the long-term project in Bilbao, and a change of agency only enhances his chances of a move elsewhere.

He has made 20 appearances in all competitions, averaging 1.3 interceptions and 4.3 clearances per La Liga encounter (Whoscored).

If the reports are true, a move to Arsenal could be on the cards this summer.