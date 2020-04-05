£23m Tottenham Hotspur player says Liverpool made him cry

Tottenham Hotspur lost against Liverpool in the Champions League last season.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas has told Esporte Interativo that he cried a lot after the defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League last season.

Spurs lost 2-0 against Premier League rivals Liverpool in the final of the Champions League on June 1, 2019.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds in the lead after just two minutes from the penalty spot, and Divock Origi made it 2-0 three minutes from the full-time whistle.

Brazil international winger Moura did not start the match, but the 27-year-old - who cost Tottenham £23 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport - came on as a substitute in the 66th minute.

Moura told Esporte Interativo: "It was a blow to be on the bench in the final. That moment was the culmination of my career, that ecstasy for what had happened in the semi-finals.

“I believed very much that we would be champion. It hurt a lot to lose that title. I cried a lot. But then, after the sadness, I just have to be thankful for the season I had. Not even defeat in the final will erase the beauty of the season.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Moura has made 18 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.

The Brazilian winger has made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.