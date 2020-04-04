Quick links

‘World-class’ player who reportedly appreciates Arsenal interest suddenly linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
James Rodriguez of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern...
Mikel Arteta’ Arsenal and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

Colombian football star James Rodriguez attends a press conference in Bogota on December 20, 2018. (Photo by Juan BARRETO

According to Canal CRN, Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez could be at Tottenham Hotspur next season.

It has been reported that Madrid are interested in signing England international striker Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that as part of the deal, the Spanish and European giants will include the Colombia international, who can also operate as a winger.

 

According to Marca, Premier League trio Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton are interested in signing James this summer.

The Spanish publication has claimed that the 28-year-old - described by former Madrid star and manager Jorge Valdano as “a world-class player”, as quoted by Sky Sports - appreciates the interest from the Gunners.

James Rodriguez of Bayern Muenchen passes during a training session prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final first leg match against Sevilla at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on...

Bad deal for Tottenham Hotspur?

While James is a very good attacking player who would be a good replacement for Christian Eriksen - who left for Inter Milan in the January transfer window - Tottenham simply cannot afford to sell Kane this summer, especially for a midfielder.

After all, Kane is the only recognised senior striker on the books of Spurs at the moment.

Moreover, amid the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, there may not be any big-money moves this summer.

Tom Rogic of Australia is challenged by James Rodriguez of Columbia during the International friendly between Australia and Colombia at Craven Cottage on March 27, 2018 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

