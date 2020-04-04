‘World-class’ player who reportedly appreciates Arsenal interest suddenly linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Mikel Arteta’ Arsenal and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

According to Canal CRN, Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez could be at Tottenham Hotspur next season.

It has been reported that Madrid are interested in signing England international striker Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that as part of the deal, the Spanish and European giants will include the Colombia international, who can also operate as a winger.

According to Marca, Premier League trio Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton are interested in signing James this summer.

The Spanish publication has claimed that the 28-year-old - described by former Madrid star and manager Jorge Valdano as “a world-class player”, as quoted by Sky Sports - appreciates the interest from the Gunners.

Bad deal for Tottenham Hotspur?

While James is a very good attacking player who would be a good replacement for Christian Eriksen - who left for Inter Milan in the January transfer window - Tottenham simply cannot afford to sell Kane this summer, especially for a midfielder.

After all, Kane is the only recognised senior striker on the books of Spurs at the moment.

Moreover, amid the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, there may not be any big-money moves this summer.