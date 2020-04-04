Top Arsenal transfer target reportedly set to sign £20.5m deal elsewhere

Arsenal have been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

According to Ghana Web, Arsenal are to miss out on Thomas Partey with the midfielder set to sign a new five-year deal with Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

His rather enticing £45 million release clause has put clubs on alert, with Arsenal mentioned in the report as keen suitors.

The Gunners will be looking to strengthen their midfield this summer with question marks over the futures of Granit Xhaka and loanee Dani Ceballos.

Partey is predominantly a holding midfielder. He has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Atletico so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

The 26-year-old played a key role in helping Atleti defeat Premier League leaders Liverpool 4-2 over two legs in the Champions League knockout phase.

He would have been a superb signing for Arsenal.

If reports are true, however, Mikel Arteta’s side will have to look elsewhere as Partey is set to stay in the Spanish capital for the long term.

Ghana Web claim he is to sign an extension until 2025, pocketing a new £79,000 per week wage which will see him net £20.5 million over the next five years.

According to Cadena Ser, Liverpool are also interested in signing Partey in the summer transfer window.