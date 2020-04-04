'So sick': 21-year-old £4m star comments on Leeds fans

Leeds United fans have made a big impression on Tyler Roberts.

Tyler Roberts has revealed his most cherished memory as a Leeds United player.

The Wales international joined the Whites in a £4 million deal from West Brom a little over two years ago.

Despite being on the books at Leeds since 2018, injury has limited the 21-year-old attacker to only 24 Championship starts with the club.

But he has played often enough to have an abiding memory of his short spell at Elland Road so far, and he has chosen a victory over his former club.

Marcelo Bielsa's side thrashed West Brom 4-0 in West Yorkshire last March and Pablo Hernandez got the party underway within 60 seconds of kickoff.

Consequently, the Elland Road faithful were rocking from the first minute to the very last as United moved top of the Championship.

And Roberts, who set up two of Leeds' four goals that night, has said that the supporters were simply 'so sick' on that occasion.

He told Leeds' official website, when asked about his favourite memory since joining the club: "West Brom at home last season. Not just because it was my old team, because there were no wrongdoings or anything like that.

"I just think the atmosphere that was created by the fans, I’ve never experienced playing in something like that before, it was like a party inside of the stadium. Because we scored so early, for the whole game it was bouncing, it was so sick.”

Elland Road is bouncing at the best of times, even for 3pm kickoffs against relegation strugglers, but this victory certainly lives long in a lot of fans' memories.

It was supposed to be a big step on the way to Premier League promotion and although they didn't wind up getting up, it was an example of how much of a fortress the stadium has been under Bielsa and we've seen it again this season.

The Argentine's side are top of the Championship again now, with at least nine games left, but the global health crisis has brought the season to a temporary halt.