‘So much ability’: Peter Crouch disappointed player did not succeed at Tottenham Hotspur

Peter Crouch representing Children with Cancer attends BGC Charity Day at One Churchill Place on September 11, 2019 in London, England.
Adel Taarabt did not make a huge impact at Tottenham Hotspur.

Adel Taarabt of QPR battles for the ball with James Ward-Prowse of Southampton during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Southampton at Loftus Road on...

Peter Crouch has told The Daily Mail that he was impressed with Adel Taarabt when they were at Tottenham Hotspur.

Crouch came through the youth system at Tottenham before leaving for Queens Park Rangers in 2000.

The former Liverpool and England international striker returned to Spurs in 2009 and played for the North London outfit until 2011.

Taarabt had a loan spell at Tottenham in 2007 from Lens before he signed a permanent contract with the Premier League club.

 

The 30-year-old winger struggled to make an impact, and after loan spells at QPR, he moved to Rangers on a permanent basis in 2010.

The Morocco international is now playing for Benfica in Portugal, and his former Tottenham teammate Crouch has reflected on training with him.

Crouch told The Daily Mail regarding Taarabt: "I was with him at Tottenham when he was a young lad and while he had all the tricks and skills, he was more interested in trying to nutmeg a defender than play the sensible pass. He had so much ability but never put it together."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Taarabt has made 15 starts and five substitute appearances in the Portuguese league for Benfica so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The winger also provided one assist in four Champions League matches and has played twice in the Europa League this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Stoke City's Peter Crouch applauds the Fans

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

