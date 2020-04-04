Resident Evil 3 Remake: How to unlock simple yellow locks with lockpick

Everything you must know about how to unlock simple yellow locks with the lockpick in the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it's another masterful retelling from Capcom despite Resistance being a bore of a multiplayer mode. It's "more action-packed" than its lofty predecessor starring Leon and Claire, but it's still a terrifying ordeal seeing as you're confronted by an undead tank, spider-like monsters that force themselves down your throat, and normal zombies who are masters at dodging bullets. You can make life easier for yourself by picking up every bit of assistance in sight, but to do this you will need to find the lockpick to unlock simple yellow locks.

Much like its predecessor, there's a lot to find in the Resident Evil 3 Remake from red, green, and blue gems, all the way to pouch bags so you can fit more in your inventory of herbs, grenades, ammo, and weapons. Some of the things you can find are completely optional and therefore easy to miss, meanwhile there are tools that are unavoidable such as the hose needed to eviscerate a fire.

The lockpick is an unmissable tool like the bolt cutters, and you'll be able to use it to unlock every simple yellow lock you come across with Jill Valentine.

Where do you find the lockpick in the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake?

You find the lockpick in the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake simply by progressing through the narrative.

Ultimately, the Resident Evil 3 Remake lockpick is found inside a box you open by examining.

This box is unavoidable because it's part of a cutscene and the tool inside is needed to access a grotesque nest full of power breakers for you to reset in order to complete the railway puzzle.

The steps to get the lockpick are essentially as follows:

Find the hose in the donuts shop and combine it with the fire hydrant to get rid of the fire

Progress through the alleyway and enter the garage where you'll find the bolt cutters

Use the bolt cutters on the door in which noise has been emanating behind, and then follow the path of lights and other video game cues

You will come across ferocious dogs and you will need to dodge some zombies, but you'll eventually find a dead body holding onto a box

Simply approach the dead body to trigger a cutscene and then examine the box via your inventory

All you need to do here is press X to open the box and gain the lockpick

How to unlock simple yellow locks in the Resident Evil 3 Remake

Simple yellow locks in the Resident Evil 3 Remake are unlocked by having the lockpick in your inventory.

Once you've found the lockpick, return to the donut shop and everywhere else in the Resident Evil 3 Remake to unlock all the simple yellow locks you had previously found.

All of these locked cases and lockers will now be available to open for you to find some items inside.