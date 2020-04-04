Resident Evil 3 Remake railway puzzle: What is the train route code?

This guide will provide you with the train route code to complete the Resident Evil 3 Remake railway puzzle.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake is now available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and most people seem to agree that it's a brilliant experience despite falling short of its lofty predecessor. There aren't as many puzzles this time about for Jill Valentine and the dashing Carlos to contend with, but there is one early in the game referred to as the railway puzzle in which you must complete a train route diagram by inputting the correct code.

Said to be "more action-packed" than its predecessor, the Resident Evil 3 Remake is still a terrifying ordeal especially when you unlock mercenaries mode. Nemesis is an a-hole to contend with, but he's not the real nightmare as on your way to completing the railway puzzle you'll need to fight or run away from hideous giant spider-like creatures that assault your personal space by shoving themselves down your mouth. And yes, it's as grotesque as it sounds.

However, once you brave these spiders to reset all four power breakers, you'll then be able to finally resolve the railway puzzle by inputting the correct train route code.

RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: Does this datamine really mean it's coming to Switch?

How to complete the Resident Evil 3 Remake railway puzzle

The railway puzzle in the Resident Evil 3 Remake is an objective you'll complete by progressing through the narrative.

On your way to completing the Resident Evil 3 Remake railway puzzle, you will have found the hose, the bolt cutters, and a lockpick to open yellow locks.

Once you found the bolt cutters, most of you will have been smart enough to pick up the devastatingly brilliant shotgun.

As for the lockpick, this impossible to miss obtainable will result in you needing to search a nest infested with grotesque spider-like beings to reset four generators to power the subway.

After you've braved the spiders and have regained consciousness from repeatedly vomiting to remove sickly bugs from the inside of your throat, you will then want to open all of the yellow locks you previously found before completing the train puzzle route which is found inside the Kite Bros. building.

What is the train route code in the Resident Evil 3 Remake?

The train route code to complete the Resident Evil 3 Remake railway puzzle is as follows:

RE-01

FA-02

RA-03

SA-02

FO-01

Complying with the above code will complete the train route and finish the Resident Evil 3 Remake railway puzzle.

CAPCOM: Discover the stunning model behind Jill Valentine in the RE3 Remake

Now it's up to you to get Jill's behind back to the subway. Good luck!