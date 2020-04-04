Report: Why Tottenham Hotspur are losing more money than PL rivals now

Tottenham Hotspur are not playing at the moment.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are losing more money than any other Premier League club at the moment.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

It is not clear when the Premier League season will resume, but it is unlikely that the campaign will get back underway before mid-May at the earliest.

This is because of the revenue generated by their new stadium, with match-day income of around £5 million, according to the report.

As stated in The Daily Mail, Spurs recently decided to furlough 550 non-playing staff this week in the event that no matches can be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the rest of the year.

Top-Four Finish

When the season does eventually resume, Tottenham will hope to go on a winning run and finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League next season could be a huge blow for Spurs financially.