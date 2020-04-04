Quick links

Report: West Ham United contact agent of player Arsene Wenger described as ‘fantastic’

Arsene Wenger worked with reported West Ham United target Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal.

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, England.

According to FC Inter News, West Ham United have made contact with the agent of Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez is on loan at Italian giants Inter Milan from Premier League outfit United at the moment.

The former Arsenal forward joined Inter on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2019.

 

Stats

Much was expected of the Chile international - described as “a fantastic footballer” by then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in July 2014 on the Gunners' official website - when he joined the Nerarzzurri, but things have not gone according to plan.

According to WhoScored, Sanchez has made two starts and seven substitute appearances in Serie A so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The 28-year-old has also played twice in the Europa League and once in the Champions League this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely transfer?

According to FC Inter News, Inter do not want to sign Sanchez on a permanent contract and United do not have him in their plans for next season, and it has been added that West Ham have made contact with the forward’s agent regarding a potential move to the London Stadium.

With football suspended in England and Italy at the moment due to the global health crisis and the current economic uncertainty, it remains to be seen if West Ham will be able to afford to sign Sanchez this summer.

Alexis Sanchez and Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur battle for possession during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on November 18,...

