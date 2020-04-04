Report: Leicester want free transfer who had previous West Ham agreement

Leicester City have been linked with Hasan Ali Kaldirim.

According to Hurriyet, Leicester City want to sign former West Ham United target Hasan Ali Kaldirim on a free transfer this summer.

The Fenerbahce left-back is out of contract this summer.

The BBC say he was in talks to move to West Ham last summer. Hurriyet go further by claiming there was an agreement, however a move to the Hammers failed to materialise.

The 30-year-old is experienced, making over 150 appearances for Fenerbahce since 2012 and earning 30 international caps with Turkey.

Capable of playing at left-back or in a wingback role, Kaldirim was said to be keen on a move to the Premier League with West Ham but he may now get a chance with Leicester.

Should the season be completed amid the Covid-19 suspension, the Foxes are strong favourites to clinch a Champions League place.

Brendan Rodgers will need to strengthen his squad to deal with the rigors of European football.

Moreover, the future of Ben Chilwell is somewhat uncertain, with the England international likely to attract interest from the very top clubs.

According to Goal, Chelsea are confident of signing Chilwell this summer.

Kaldirim, meanwhile, could be a solid addition for the Foxes, and in Caglar Soyuncu they have a fellow Turkey international who could help settle him in.