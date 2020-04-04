Report: David Moyes would love to have 8-goal winger he worked with in Spain

West Ham United manager David Moyes worked with Mikel Oyarzabal at Real Sociedad.

According to The Sun, David Moyes would love to have Mikel Oyarzabal at West Ham United.

Moyes worked with Oyarzabal when he was in charge of Real Sociedad and gave the 22-year-old winger his break in the first team.

The youngster has progressed quite nicely since then, and The Sun has reported that the West Ham boss would love to have him now.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Oyarzabal has made 25 starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga for Sociedad so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the process.

The winger has also scored two goals in four Copa del Rey games this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2017-18 campaign, the 22-year-old made 31 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for Sociedad, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in the process, and he also scored two goals and provided one assist in six Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely West Ham United transfer

With Sociedad aiming to finish in the top four of the La Liga table this season, it is unlikely that Oyarzabal will consider a move to West Ham this summer, with the Hammers in danger of getting relegated to the Championship.

Football in England and in Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.