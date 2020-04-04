Report: Arteta pushing hard to bring incisive player to Arsenal who has great vision

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Real Madrid youngster Cesar Gelabert.

According to Defensa Central, Arsenal are interested in signing Madrid youngster Cesar Gelabert in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is pushing hard for the young attacking midfielder.

Spanish publication AS has reported of Arteta’s keenness on landing the Spaniard, stating that the former Manchester City coach has been following him closely.

Borussia Dortmund and Lyon are also interested in the 19-year-old, but Spanish and European giants Madrid do not want to sell him this summer, according to the report.

Huge potential

Gelabert has had injury problems, but there is no doubt that the attacking midfielder is hugely talented and has a lot of potential.

The attacking midfielder has made 13 appearances in all competition for Madrid’s Castilla side this season and seems to have put injury issues behind him.

Madrid’s official website describe Gelabert as “fast paced and great on the ball”.

Los Blancos have also also stated that the attacking midfielder is confident, incisive and has "great vision”.

Football in England and in Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.