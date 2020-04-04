Quick links

Report: Arsenal make offer for £102k-a-week star

Layvin Kurzawa of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic FC at Parc des Princes on November 22, 2017 in Paris, France.
Arsenal have reportedly made an offer for the Frenchman.

It looks like Arsenal have stepped up their interest in a reported target.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Layvin Kurzawa for much of the calendar year so far.

Back in January, The Daily Mail reported that Arsenal had already agreed a deal to sign the Paris Saint-Germain left-back - whose contract expires this summer - when the transfer window opens.

The trail on that went cold and suddenly there were more potential suitors, like Liverpool and Barcelona.

 

But according to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal have already made an 'interesting offer' for the 27-year-old.

The report adds, however, that Barca are very keen and that Kurzawa would be willing to join the Camp Nou side, even in the knowledge that he wouldn't be first-choice.

Kurzawa earns a reported £102,000 per week in the French capital [Silly Season] and it could come down to personal terms.

The Primera Division giants, being a bigger club, could probably offer Kurzawa a better wage packet.

And he might not fancy the prospect of having to oust Kieran Tierney or Bukayo Saka in North London to get regular games at left-back.

Despite Arsenal's reported offer, this is in no way a done deal or anything close to it.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

