'Reminds me of Santi': Arsenal fans want star who's 'far better than Ceballos'

Shane Callaghan
Emi Buendia of Norwich City celebrates his opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road stadium on October 27, 2018 in Norwich,...
Arsenal fans on Twitter are discussing Emiliano Buendia.

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich City carries the ball in preparation to take a corner kick during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Sheffield United at Carrow Road on December...

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter want their club to make a move for Emiliano Buendia.

The 23-year-old attacker has been among the bright spots in an otherwise dark season for Norwich City.

Daniel Farke's side are rock bottom of the Premier League table and six points adrift of safety with nine games to go.

If they're relegated, Buendia and a number of other impressive Canaries players could earn moves to sides like Arsenal and others.

 

During the hiatus, the Gunners haven't been linked to a lot of attacking players, but some fans of the North London club have expressed their interest in seeing the Argentine signed this summer.

Here's their reaction:

The concerning thing about Buendia is that although he has seven assists in 28 Premier League outings, he hasn't scored yet.

As a right-sided winger, he isn't expected to score every week, but if he a long-term future in England's top flight then he most certainly should have a few goals under his belt by now.

Is zero goals and seven assists going to attract a club like Arsenal? Potentially not.

Emi Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Hull City at Carrow Road on March 13, 2019 in Norwich, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

