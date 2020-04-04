'Reminds me of Santi': Arsenal fans want star who's 'far better than Ceballos'

Arsenal fans on Twitter are discussing Emiliano Buendia.

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter want their club to make a move for Emiliano Buendia.

The 23-year-old attacker has been among the bright spots in an otherwise dark season for Norwich City.

Daniel Farke's side are rock bottom of the Premier League table and six points adrift of safety with nine games to go.

If they're relegated, Buendia and a number of other impressive Canaries players could earn moves to sides like Arsenal and others.

During the hiatus, the Gunners haven't been linked to a lot of attacking players, but some fans of the North London club have expressed their interest in seeing the Argentine signed this summer.

Here's their reaction:

He's exactly what we need, dribbling and creativity from midfield — Artistry Of Arteta (@OdegaardEsque) April 3, 2020

YES YES YES YES, reminds me of Santi — K (@KP7AFC) April 3, 2020

TAKE IT in a heartbeat — Le Professeur (@TheWengerLegacy) April 3, 2020

Take it!



Most underrated AM of PL! — Max Power (@MaxPower_Afc) April 3, 2020

If Coutinho doesn’t happen then maybe — Chiefz (@ChiefzAFC) April 3, 2020

By farrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr better than Ceballos.. Take it and run — Gooner Bells (@Aladin45922836) April 3, 2020

Yes I would take him.. however I think that 35 million is over the odds — Marc Tyler (@MarcGibbons4) April 3, 2020

Take. 100 per cent — Shaun Tiller (@90Tiller) April 3, 2020

Take it. Marry it — JAMAL IDRI$. (@kusassiman) April 3, 2020

The concerning thing about Buendia is that although he has seven assists in 28 Premier League outings, he hasn't scored yet.

As a right-sided winger, he isn't expected to score every week, but if he a long-term future in England's top flight then he most certainly should have a few goals under his belt by now.

Is zero goals and seven assists going to attract a club like Arsenal? Potentially not.