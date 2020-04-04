Some Arsenal fans convinced £17.5m star wants to join

Could Premier League giants Arsenal replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with an unproven youngster in Genk's Jonathan David?

With all due respect to the Bundesliga, there is a reason why some have suggested that Jonathan David would be better off at a Gladbach, a Frankfurt or even a Dortmund rather than heading straight to the Premier League this summer.

Essentially, because German football often acts as a stepping stone, allowing young players to prove themselves in a more competitive league before moving on again to bigger and supposedly better things (ahem, Erling Haaland).

But after a quite remarkable breakthrough season in the Belgian top flight, 20-year-old Canadian Jonathan David thinks he is ready to, in the words of one Twitter commentator, ‘cut out the middle man’.

"I want to become one of the best strikers in the world. That’s my goal,” he tells The Guardian. “The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future."

Whether ‘the future’ means ‘this summer’ remains to be seen.

Goal reports that Arsenal have identified David as a £17.5 million replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should the Gabonese goal-machine head for the door. The Brooklyn-born youngster might be completely unproven at the top level but, with 23 goals and ten assists to his name this season alone, maybe he is ready for the Emirates after all.

Arsenal’s modern-day success has been built on their willingness to give youth a chance. And if David can emulate the success of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie, this will be one of the most inspired deals you’ll see all summer.

Being Canadian and watching him play for our national team he’s the real deal. He needs a good manager to take him to the next level. I would be ecstatic seeing him in Arsenal kit. He’s got amazing potential but needs some seasoning. — Jozef Neu (@MrNeu_) April 2, 2020

I think he would be devastating in Arteta system playing from the left. — Hasan96 (@Hasan9619) April 2, 2020

Basically code for “I want to join Arsenal”. — Sanj Modha (@smodha) April 2, 2020

Edouard is way better playing for a more competitive league as well. Get rid of Lacazette as we need to go for one top striker in the likes of Edouard, Dembele or Jovic — Andrea Russo (@Andrea_8802) April 3, 2020

I would LOVE, absolutely LOVE to see him at Arsenal, but I hate and am hesitant with these massive jumps to 'big' clubs for young guys... most end up on the bench, if they even make the 18, forever. Will gladly eat crow on this one if it works out. — Mike Charette (@MikeySouthEnd) April 2, 2020

Cut out the middle man (Germany) and come straight to England — Thomas Leng (@leng_thomas) April 2, 2020