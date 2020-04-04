Quick links

Some Arsenal fans convinced £17.5m star wants to join

Danny Owen
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Could Premier League giants Arsenal replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with an unproven youngster in Genk's Jonathan David?

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and Sint-Truidense VV, Sunday 23 February 2020 in Gent, on day 27 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

With all due respect to the Bundesliga, there is a reason why some have suggested that Jonathan David would be better off at a Gladbach, a Frankfurt or even a Dortmund rather than heading straight to the Premier League this summer.

Essentially, because German football often acts as a stepping stone, allowing young players to prove themselves in a more competitive league before moving on again to bigger and supposedly better things (ahem, Erling Haaland).

But after a quite remarkable breakthrough season in the Belgian top flight, 20-year-old Canadian Jonathan David thinks he is ready to, in the words of one Twitter commentator, ‘cut out the middle man’.

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and RE Mouscron, Saturday 18 January 2020 in Gent, on day 22 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

"I want to become one of the best strikers in the world. That’s my goal,” he tells The Guardian. “The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future."

Whether ‘the future’ means ‘this summer’ remains to be seen.

Goal reports that Arsenal have identified David as a £17.5 million replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should the Gabonese goal-machine head for the door. The Brooklyn-born youngster might be completely unproven at the top level but, with 23 goals and ten assists to his name this season alone, maybe he is ready for the Emirates after all.

Arsenal’s modern-day success has been built on their willingness to give youth a chance. And if David can emulate the success of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie, this will be one of the most inspired deals you’ll see all summer.

Jonathan David of KAA Gent reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between AS Roma and KAA Gent at Stadio Olimpico on February 20, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

 

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

