‘Quickest and sharpest’: Kieran Tierney stunned by reported £166m Liverpool target (not Aubameyang)

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has raved about reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe, as quoted on the Gunners’ official website.

The former Celtic star has named the Paris Saint-Germain forward as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career so far.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing France international forward Mbappe from PSG in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the Merseyside outfit have made an offer for the 21-year-old, who cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport.

According to 90min.com, Liverpool are also looking at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tierney told Arsenal’s official website when asked about the toughest opponent he has faced: "Mbappe. I think I've said that a few times now though! He was the quickest and sharpest that I've come up against.”

Unlikely Liverpool transfer

With the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, it is hard to see big-money moves happen in the summer transfer window.

Moreover, PSG are unlikely to sell Mbappe this summer, as the France international striker is an important player for the team, and the Ligue 1 giants have lofty ambitions, as always.