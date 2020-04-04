Quick links

‘Quickest and sharpest’: Kieran Tierney stunned by reported £166m Liverpool target (not Aubameyang)

New Arsenal signing Kieran Tierney at London Colney on August 08, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney rates reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe highly.

TOPSHOT - France's national football forward Kylian Mbappe rises his arms during a training session in Clairefontaine en Yvelines on June 5, 2019 as part of the team's preparation for the...

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has raved about reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe, as quoted on the Gunners’ official website.

The former Celtic star has named the Paris Saint-Germain forward as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career so far.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing France international forward Mbappe from PSG in the summer transfer window.

 

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the Merseyside outfit have made an offer for the 21-year-old, who cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport.

According to 90min.com, Liverpool are also looking at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tierney told Arsenal’s official website when asked about the toughest opponent he has faced: "Mbappe. I think I've said that a few times now though! He was the quickest and sharpest that I've come up against.”

Galatasaray's Congolese defender Christian Luyindama (L) vies with Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League football match between Galatasaray...

Unlikely Liverpool transfer

With the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, it is hard to see big-money moves happen in the summer transfer window.

Moreover, PSG are unlikely to sell Mbappe this summer, as the France international striker is an important player for the team, and the Ligue 1 giants have lofty ambitions, as always.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

