‘Poor this’: Jamie Carragher reacts to news coming out of Liverpool

Liverpool have decided to pay some non-playing staff on furlough.

Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Liverpool’s decision to furlough some non-playing staff amid the global health crisis.

Liverpool have announced on their official website that they are furloughing some non-playing staff.

The Reds have added that they will continue to be paid 100% of their wages, with the club topping up the rest 20% after getting 80% from the UK government’s Job Retention Scheme.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

It is not yet clear when the Premier League season will resume, and whether or not it will be safe to play games in front of fans.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Norwich City have also recently made the decision to place their non-playing staff on furlough and use the UK government’s Job Retention Scheme.

"Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough," states (part of) the long statement.

"The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged.

"Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended."

Former Liverpool star Carragher is not impressed with the club’s decision and has criticised it on Twitter.

Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in @premierleague players taking wage cuts. Then all that respect & goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC https://t.co/9bE8Rw1veE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 4, 2020

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches, as many as 25 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City.