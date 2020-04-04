‘Oh my God’: Glenn Loovens stunned by player Celtic reportedly desperate for

Fraser Forster is on loan at Celtic from Southampton.

Glenn Loovens has spoken highly of Southampton-owned goalkeeper Fraser Forster to The Herald.

The former Celtic central defender has been impressed with how Forster has done at the Hoops so far this season following his move on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer of 2019.

Loovens told The Herald about Forster: “Fraser did really well at Celtic first time around and as a result of that he got a nice move. Unfortunately, he lost his place latterly at Southampton.

“But Celtic was a good place for him to go back to and show what he is capable of and he has done that. He is a big guy with a commanding presence.

“He is the sort of guy you look at and say: ‘Oh my God! Look at the size of him!’ People think twice going up against him when he is coming out at them full speed.

“Of course, he is a great goalkeeper as well. He is one of the best all-round goalkeepers I played with in my career.”

Permanent Celtic move

According to The Sunday Post, Celtic want to make Forster’s loan deal from Southampton permanent in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Hoops “will do everything in their power” to keep the goalkeeper at Celtic Park next season and beyound.

Football in England and Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

While it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens, it would make sense for Celtic to make the 32-year-old Englishman’s deal permanent.

The former Newcastle United prospect has established himself in Celtic manager Neil Lennon’s starting lineup and has been playing well this season.

Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.