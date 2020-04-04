Quick links

‘Oh my God’: Glenn Loovens stunned by player Celtic reportedly desperate for

New Sunderland signing Glenn Loovens pictured at The Academy of Light on July 20, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
Fraser Forster is on loan at Celtic from Southampton.

Fraser Forster during day 2 of Southampton FCs pre-season training camp on July 24, 2018 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Glenn Loovens has spoken highly of Southampton-owned goalkeeper Fraser Forster to The Herald.

The former Celtic central defender has been impressed with how Forster has done at the Hoops so far this season following his move on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer of 2019.

Loovens told The Herald about Forster: “Fraser did really well at Celtic first time around and as a result of that he got a nice move. Unfortunately, he lost his place latterly at Southampton.

“But Celtic was a good place for him to go back to and show what he is capable of and he has done that. He is a big guy with a commanding presence.

“He is the sort of guy you look at and say: ‘Oh my God! Look at the size of him!’ People think twice going up against him when he is coming out at them full speed.

“Of course, he is a great goalkeeper as well. He is one of the best all-round goalkeepers I played with in my career.”

Fraser Forster celebrates the victory during the Europe League football match SS Lazio vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 07, 2019.

Permanent Celtic move

According to The Sunday Post, Celtic want to make Forster’s loan deal from Southampton permanent in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Hoops “will do everything in their power” to keep the goalkeeper at Celtic Park next season and beyound.

Football in England and Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

While it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens, it would make sense for Celtic to make the 32-year-old Englishman’s deal permanent.

The former Newcastle United prospect has established himself in Celtic manager Neil Lennon’s starting lineup and has been playing well this season.

Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

New Sunderland signing Glenn Loovens pictured at The Academy of Light on July 20, 2018 in Sunderland, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

