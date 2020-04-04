'Nice knowing you Harry': Some Tottenham fans fume over news

Tottenham Hotspur furloughed a lot of staff this week.

Tottenham Hotspur fans haven't reacted well to a new report.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho's transfer budget is set for a 'significant' reduction as a result of this global health crisis.

Tottenham furloughed over 500 employees this week as a cost-cutting measure in response to their match-day revenues and other income streams taking serious knocks.

And inevitably, it seems like it will also affect how much Mourinho has to spend during his first summer transfer window in charge, having only joined the club in November.

There is no guarantee that players will be moving clubs any time soon, with the 2019-20 season still on a hiatus, but if there is a window then it looks like the Lilywhites will be hamstrung.

Here's how fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

As some supporters pointed out, this is certainly not just Tottenham.

Not every club in Europe will be affected the same, but virtually every club on the continent will suffer financial damage due to the ongoing crisis.

It's a cliche, but these are unprecedented times and unprecedented measures will follow, in all walks of life and not just sports.