New Celtic report will infuriate Rangers fans and Steven Gerrard - Our View

4th April 2018, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Celtic versus Dundee; General view of Celtic Park home of Celtic
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic by 13 points.

Head coach Steven Gerrard of Rangers during Rangers FC Training and Press Conference at Weststadion on December 12, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

According to The Daily Record, the SPFL are ready to declare Celtic as champions, a move which will surely infuriate Rangers fans and the Ibrox club’s manager Steven Gerrard.

It has been reported by The Daily Record that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned the smaller nations against not completing the current season, as their clubs’ participation in the Champions League and the Europa League during the 2020-21 campaign will be in jeopardy.

UEFA believe that the domestic league campaigns can still be finished in July and August, with football suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

 

The report has claimed that the SPFL are ready not to heed UEFA’s advice and are willing to declare Celtic as the Scottish Premiership champions, depending on the legal advice they get.

This reported move will not go down well with Rangers and Gerrard, as the Gers will still feel confident of catching the Hoops at the top of the league table.

True, Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s team in second place, but they have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

