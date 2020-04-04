‘Natural goalscorer’: Sky pundit impressed with ‘improvement’ made by player who wants Arsenal move

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins recently said that he wants to play for Arsenal one day.

Ollie Watkin may be playing in the Championship at the moment, but the Brentford striker has lofty ambitions of featuring for Arsenal in the future.

Watkins recently told SportsGazette that he wants to play for Arsenal, with the 24-year-old striker adding that his “dream” is to play for the Gunners, although he did admit that it is “a long shot”.

While some Arsenal fans will be sceptical about a player in the second tier of English football being good enough to play for the North London outfit, Andy Hinchcliffe’s comments on the Englishman will encourage them.

The former Manchester City, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday player is a Championship expert and works for Sky Sports at the moment.

Hinchcliffe has been impressed with the improvement made by Watkins, and has named the striker as his Championship Player of the Season so far.

Hinchcliffe told Sky Sports about Watkins: “He has taken to his change of position at Brentford so well, his finishing in the penalty box is so assured and he looks a natural goal scorer.

“I know they have been working hard on him in training, and everything about his attacking play has been brilliant.

"To play a full season as a lone striker is not easy, and the improvement he has shown this season makes him worthy of it.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Watkins has scored 22 goals and provided three assists in 37 Championship games for Brentford so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the league, while in 2017-18, he scored 10 goals and provided four assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Future Arsenal move?

While it is unlikely that Arsenal will make a move for Watkins in the summer transfer window as the Gunners are well stocked in attack, perhaps next summer or in the coming years they could look at the Englishman, if he continues to play well and improve.