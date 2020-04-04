Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Mind-blowing': Tierney blown away by one Arsenal player in training

Shane Callaghan
(L-R) David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal before a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gabriel Martinelli has been one of Arsenal's best players this season.

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) controls the ball during the 2019

Kieran Tierney has described Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Martinelli as 'mind-blowing' in training.

Both players are still relatively new to life in English football, after joining last summer.

But Martinelli has fared much better than his injury-hit Arsenal colleague, who hasn't played since December and had barely kicked a ball in the Premier League prior to that point.

The 18-year-old Brazilian sensation has scored 10 goals across all competitions for the Gunners during what's been a superb first season in North London.

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described him as the talent of the century toward the end of 2019, after impressing for Arsenal in a League Cup tie at Anfield.

But Tierney can't be surprised by how the South American youngster has excelled in England, revealing that he's known about his ability since seeing him in training at London Colney early on.

He told his club's official website when asked about which players impress him in training: "Gabriel Martinelli. When I first did a full training session with the team I was put up against him and the intensity of his play was honestly mind-blowing and I thought to myself: this is the standard I need to be at to play for Arsenal."

Question is, how long will Arsenal keep hold of him for? Prior to this global health crisis, Real Madrid were linked with a £50 million move.

That almost certainly won't happen now, with a lot of clubs struggling financially due to the loss of match-day revenue, but longer term it would be a surprise if he was at the Emirates Stadium, unless Mikel Arteta's side start challenging for major honours prior to that.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal takes on Ross McCrorie of Portsmouth during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch