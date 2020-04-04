Quick links

Liverpool could have reportedly signed £44m target for just £11m

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Marcus Thuram.

According to Express.de, Liverpool are interested in signing Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the German publication that Liverpool have been impressed with the 22-year-old attacker.

The son of former France World Cup winner Lillian Thuram, the youngster is a versatile player who can operate as a centre-forward or as a left attacking midfielder/winger.

 

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman has made 22 starts and three substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Monchengladbach so far this season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in the process.

The 22-year-old has also scored two goals in six Europa League matches for the German club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Express.de has claimed that Thuram is valued at £44 million, but last summer, Liverpool could have signed him for just £11 million.

In June 2019, Bild reported that the attacker was available for €9 million (£7.93 million) following the relegation of Guingamp from Ligue 1.

Thuram eventually joined Monchengladbach in July 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Goal.com to be worth €12 million (£10.57 million) - that could have been Spurs.

