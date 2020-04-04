Quick links

Liverpool and Pep Guardiola reportedly keeping tabs on player who compares himself to Gattuso

Muhamed Besic (L) of Bosnia and Herzegovina vies with Sandro Tonali of Italy during EURO2020 qualifier football match, in Zenica, on November 15, 2019. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been linked with Sandro Tonali.

Sandro Tonali during the Italian Serie B 2018

According to The Sun, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing Sandro Tonali from Brescia in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the 19-year-old midfielder’s form this season has alerted Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s City and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

 

Stats

Football in Italy is suspended at the moment, with Brescia currently at the foot of the Serie A table.

It is very likely that Diego Lopez’s side will get relegated to Serie B, but Tonali cannot be blamed for that at all.

The 19-year-old midfielder - who has compared his playing style to that of AC Milan great Gennaro Gattuso, as quoted in Goal.com - has made 23 appearances in the league for Brescia so far this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Sandro Tonali of Brescia Football Club during the Italian Serie B 2018

Likely Brescia exit

Tonali has established himself as a key figure for Brescia, and despite the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, he is likely to end up being transferred when the summer transfer window opens.

Sandro Tonali of Italy in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Italy and Armenia on November 18, 2019 in Palermo, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

