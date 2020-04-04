Liverpool and Pep Guardiola reportedly keeping tabs on player who compares himself to Gattuso

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been linked with Sandro Tonali.

According to The Sun, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing Sandro Tonali from Brescia in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the 19-year-old midfielder’s form this season has alerted Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s City and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Stats

Football in Italy is suspended at the moment, with Brescia currently at the foot of the Serie A table.

It is very likely that Diego Lopez’s side will get relegated to Serie B, but Tonali cannot be blamed for that at all.

The 19-year-old midfielder - who has compared his playing style to that of AC Milan great Gennaro Gattuso, as quoted in Goal.com - has made 23 appearances in the league for Brescia so far this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Likely Brescia exit

Tonali has established himself as a key figure for Brescia, and despite the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, he is likely to end up being transferred when the summer transfer window opens.