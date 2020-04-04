Klopp's in love with £50m star, Liverpool already in talks - report

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the midfielder in recent weeks and months.

Boubakary Soumare to Liverpool is a transfer rumour that doesn't seem to be going away.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the Lille midfielder in recent weeks.

And Spanish outlet Sport reported last month that Liverpool were already in talks with the £50 million-rated powerhouse.

And it looks like it could have legs, as Sport reiterate the Anfield club's interest in Soumare.

The report claims that manager Jurgen Klopp is 'in love' with the player and that Liverpool can 'take advantage' of his current situation.

Soumare, who only turned 21 in February, had increasingly found himself on the Ligue 1 club's bench in the weeks before French football was suspended due to the global health crisis.

And Sport reckon that Klopp can capitalise on his lack of playing time in an effort to lure him to Merseyside.

It's interesting that the German himself seems to be spearheading Liverpool's pursuit of Soumare.

Michael Edwards is the club's Director of Football and therefore responsible for all transfer-related activity, but on this occasion it comes across as like he's a Klopp target more than Edwards one, if the former is the one pushing.