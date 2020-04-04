Quick links

Kieran Tierney makes heartfelt Celtic admission

Shane Callaghan
Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 17, 2020 in St Albans, England.
The Arsenal defender joined Celtic at the age of only seven.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney has admitted that he's always going to miss Celtic.

The Gunners brought Tierney to North London in a £25 million deal last summer.

Celtic raised the 22-year-old Scot and ushered him into their senior side at the age of only 17 back in 2015.

With his boyhood club, Tierney played a big role in the Hoops winning an unprecedented treble Treble under Brendan Rodgers and later Neil Lennon last season.

 

This is a player who joined Celtic at the age of seven, and the young left-back, whose first season with Arsenal hasn't gone exactly to plan due to injury, said to the English club's official website that he's always going to have a major soft spot for the Parkhead side.

He said: "I miss everything about Celtic. And I always will. I am very grateful for every second I spent playing for the club."

Tierney's a class act and there's a reason why Arsenal spent £25 million on taking him to the Premier League.

But injuries have limited him to only 299 minutes of league football with the Emirates Stadium club so far and, hopefully for his sake, it'll be better next season, if and when that is.

Brendan Rodgers and Kieran Tierney of Celtic during the UEFA Champions League Qualifier between Celtic and Alashkert FC at Celtic Park on July 18, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

