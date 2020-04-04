Kieran Tierney makes heartfelt Celtic admission

The Arsenal defender joined Celtic at the age of only seven.

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney has admitted that he's always going to miss Celtic.

The Gunners brought Tierney to North London in a £25 million deal last summer.

Subscribe

Celtic raised the 22-year-old Scot and ushered him into their senior side at the age of only 17 back in 2015.

With his boyhood club, Tierney played a big role in the Hoops winning an unprecedented treble Treble under Brendan Rodgers and later Neil Lennon last season.

This is a player who joined Celtic at the age of seven, and the young left-back, whose first season with Arsenal hasn't gone exactly to plan due to injury, said to the English club's official website that he's always going to have a major soft spot for the Parkhead side.

He said: "I miss everything about Celtic. And I always will. I am very grateful for every second I spent playing for the club."

Tierney's a class act and there's a reason why Arsenal spent £25 million on taking him to the Premier League.

But injuries have limited him to only 299 minutes of league football with the Emirates Stadium club so far and, hopefully for his sake, it'll be better next season, if and when that is.