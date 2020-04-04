Kieran Tierney comments have some Celtic fans talking

Kieran Tierney left Celtic last summer in a £25 million deal.

Some Celtic fans on Twitter haven't reacted well to Kieran Tierney's comments.

The 22-year-old joined Celtic at the age of seven but left last summer after four-and-a-half years in their senior side.

Tierney broke into the first team at the age of 17 under Ronny Deila and swiftly established himself as one of Europe's most promising left-backs.

He helped the Bhoys to three successive domestic trebles, including the Premiership title which put Neil Lennon's side two away from a famous 10-in-a-row.

That milestone is a very big deal among Celtic fans, and many were disappointed that Tierney chose a move to Arsenal rather than stay in Glasgow to help deliver history.

The Scot revealed to a Reddit Q&A via Arsenal's official website that he would always miss Celtic, and said that leaving was the hardest decision that he has ever had to make.

Here's how fans of the Scottish giants reacted to his comments on Twitter

Kieran Tierney: “I miss everything about Celtic. And I always will. I am very grateful for every second I spent playing for the club. I would say leaving Celtic was the hardest decision I'd ever had to make and I knew I would always miss Celtic no matter what happens in life.” pic.twitter.com/25P1fMzqGp — celticbible (@celticbible) April 4, 2020

Can we stop banging on about this guy, he made his decision that money meant more to him than the club he “ loved “ let’s move on — andrew cormie (@AndrewCormie) April 4, 2020

Riiiiiight. You can sit on that bench while we win titles. Enjoy! — Patrik Olsson (@SakurabaKS) April 4, 2020

Should’ve stayed for 10 KT. Think you’ll regret that. Could of then joined a resurgent Man Utd ‍♂️ — Flat White for Dave (@DaleMarsters) April 4, 2020

You made it....lie on it! — Pat (@higney7) April 4, 2020

he is only 22.. he could of stayed for at least another 6 seasons.. captain the team for a while and then eventually move on leaving as a club legend.. and he could of then went down south with the rest of his career ahead of him still — Rossy (@KeatingRoss88) April 4, 2020

Aye sure — Joseph James Francis Hamilton (@JoeOnei70570554) April 4, 2020

No Celtic supporter which he claimed to be would leave when we’re about to win 10 in a row to make history. Like Brendan Rodgers he chose a bigger bank balance . — Hugh lynch ☘️ (@Hughbhoy) April 4, 2020