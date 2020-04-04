Quick links

Kieran Tierney comments have some Celtic fans talking

Shane Callaghan
Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 17, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Kieran Tierney left Celtic last summer in a £25 million deal.

Some Celtic fans on Twitter haven't reacted well to Kieran Tierney's comments.

The 22-year-old joined Celtic at the age of seven but left last summer after four-and-a-half years in their senior side.

Tierney broke into the first team at the age of 17 under Ronny Deila and swiftly established himself as one of Europe's most promising left-backs.

He helped the Bhoys to three successive domestic trebles, including the Premiership title which put Neil Lennon's side two away from a famous 10-in-a-row.

 

That milestone is a very big deal among Celtic fans, and many were disappointed that Tierney chose a move to Arsenal rather than stay in Glasgow to help deliver history.

The Scot revealed to a Reddit Q&A via Arsenal's official website that he would always miss Celtic, and said that leaving was the hardest decision that he has ever had to make.

Here's how fans of the Scottish giants reacted to his comments on Twitter

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

