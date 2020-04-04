If rumour is true, Edwards could pull off bargain at Liverpool

Could Liverpool only end up taking a £2 million hit on the defender?

Dejan Lovren reminded Liverpool fans of his inadequacies in February.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez impressing as the Reds' first-choice centre-back pairing this season, there hasn't been much room for Lovren to get game time.

In fact, the Croatia international, who joined Liverpool in 2014, has endured his worst season at Anfield in terms of appearances, playing just nine times in the Premier League.

The most recent one of them came a little over a month ago, when Lovren played in defence as Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their first and worst defeat of the Premier League season, losing 3-0 at Watford.

With a little more than a year left on his contract, it was also a reminder that the European champions must sell Lovren this summer if a decent bid comes in - and if rumours are believed, Director of Football Michael Edwards could pull off another major bargain.

The Liverpool chief has established himself as a very shrewd operator in the transfer market and if Lovren goes for the figure in question, it's a stunning bit of business.

According to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Premier League champions-elect are looking for around £18 million for Lovren.

To put that into context, he turns 31 in July, has 14 months left on his contract and, well, he isn't that good anymore.

Somehow, Liverpool would've only lost £2 million if his sale goes through for that amount, having spent £20 million on him six years ago [The Telegraph].

And given Lovren's erratic form pretty often throughout his spell on Merseyside, it'd be a miracle if Edwards could get £18 million for him. Then again, no fan would be surprised in the least.