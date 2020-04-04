Gonzalo Higuain could reportedly help Crystal Palace sign a prolific new striker

Roy Hodgson is desperate to bring a new striker to the Premier League - could Crystal Palace land Rafael Santos Borre from River Plate?

Crystal Palace might find themselves keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Gonzalo Higuain’s future in the next few weeks and months.

And before you get excited Palace fans, that does not mean one of the most lethal strikers of the last 15 years will be relegating Christian Benteke to the substitute’s bench any time soon. But it does appear that Higuain’s fate could be key to Roy Hodgson’s hopes of bringing a new, £25 million centre-forward to Selhurst Park.

Allow Tuttosport to explain.

The Italian press claim that Higuain could take the typical South American route as he enters the autumn years of a storied career which has taken him to Real Madrid, Napoli, Chelsea, Juventus and AC Milan (though he prefers not to reminisce too much about his time at the San Siro).

The Argentine great started his footballing journey with River Plate. And he could end it with them too.

But where does Crystal Palace come in? Well, according to Marca, Higuain’s homecoming could open the door for Rafael Santos Borre to try his hand at European football again, despite those rather forgettable spells at Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

El Intransigente reports that Crystal Palace have identified Borre, who has 12 goals in 20 league games to his name for River Plate this season, as the lethal marksmen capable of doing something useful with the ammunition provided by Wilfried Zaha and co. – though a £25 million price-tag might prove to be a little costly in these uncertain times.

Either way, Higuain could still end up doing Crystal Palace a favour.