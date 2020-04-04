Glenn Loovens says 2 figures give Celtic ‘advantage’ over Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers still have two more Old Firm derbies against Neil Lennon’s Celtic left this season.

Glenn Loovens has told The Herald that Celtic duo Neil Lennon and Scott Brown give the team the advantage against Rangers in Old Firm derbies.

The former Celtic central defender has highlighted the vast experience that manager Lennon and midfielder Brown have of playing against Rangers.

Lennon has played and managed against Rangers, while Brown has turned up more often than not in the Old Firm derby matches.

Loovens told Herald Scotland: “It is an advantage to Celtic in those games having a manager like Neil who has played in them himself and been in the dugout on many occasion as well.

“But a guy like Scott Brown will help you a lot as well. He has played in a lot of them as well. I am sure he lets all the players know what the game means to everyone.”

Title race

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Once the campaign does get back underway, Rangers will be determined to push Celtic all the way in the Scottish Premiership title race.

True, Celtic are as many as 13 points clear at the top of the table at the moment, but second-placed Rangers have a game in hand.

Moreover, there are two Old Firm derbies left to be played this season, and Steven Gerrard’s side will be determined to win them.