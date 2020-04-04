Fresh twist gives Liverpool another chance to sign next Neymar – Our View

Liverpool have been linked with Gustavo Maia.

Sao Paulo club director Rai says Barcelona have defaulted on their payment for reported Liverpool target Gustavo Maia, Torcedores report.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been linked with the Brazilian youngster.

According to Marca, it appeared Barcelona were set to beat the Reds to his signature after agreeing an initial £1 million first-buy option with Sao Paulo.

The agreement gave the Spanish giants a first-choice option on Maia before a June 30 deadline where they will have to pay an extra £3.2 million to complete the transfer.

Sao Paulo sporting director Alexandre Passaro confirmed to ESPN of the deal in place.

But Rai now says Barca have defaulted on payment.

“São Paulo, in a week, had the game with Santos with closed gates. The box office of the River Plate game never came, and Barcelona did not pay R $5 million that we were waiting for (for the purchase of Gustavo Maia's priority),” Rai explained when addressing the club’s financial difficulties.

Maia has yet to make a single first-team appearance for Sao Paulo. However, he has been likened to Brazil international superstar Neymar who left Sao Paulo for Barcelona.

Maia, 19, is a pacey left-sided attacker with excellent vision and passing ability. He recently shone in the renowned Sao Paulo Cup.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are looking to build long-term success at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have the pull to sign any top youngster in world football, and Maia could now be a realistic option if they decide to act quickly.