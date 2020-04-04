‘Comfortable on the ball’: £35m 6’6” reported Tottenham Hotspur target tipped for greatness

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.

Glenn Loovens has raved about Celtic central defender and reported Tottenham Hotspur target Kristoffer Ajer to The Herald.

The former Sunderland central defender was on the books of Celtic from 2008 until 2012, while Ajer moved to the Hoops in 2016.

According to Sporten, Tottenham are interested in signing Ajer from the Scottish Premiership giants in the summer transfer window.

Calciomercato has claimed that Celtic want a club-record transfer fee of €40 million (£35.22 million) for the Norway international central defender.

Loovens told The Herald about Ajer: “I liked Kristoffer Ajer a lot. He is big physically and good defensively, but he is also comfortable on the ball and quite quick. He has got all of the attributes needed to have a very good career.”

According to WhoScored, Ajer has scored three goals in 28 Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic so far this season.

The 21-year-old, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder and stands at 6 ft 6 in, has played eight times in the Europa League for the Hoops as well, according to WhoScored.

Jan Vertonghen replacement?

Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season, and with no new deal in place, the Belgium international is likely to leave Spurs in the summer.

Ajer is a very good and promising young defender who would be a good replacement for the Belgian in the long run.