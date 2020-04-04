Celtic could open door for Rangers to sign reported Lenny target

Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are reportedly interested in the same goalkeeper.

Celtic and Rangers were competing for a Premiership title this season - well, most of it - and now they could be going after the same player.

The Gers beat Neil Lennon's side 2-1 before the winter break to move two points behind the league leaders.

Since then, Rangers have inexplicably dropped 13 points and Celtic have established a 13-point cushion at the summit, prior to the suspension of Scottish football.

According to The Daily Record, the SPFL will crown the Hoops as champions due to this season being disrupted by the ongoing health crisis.

But Steven Gerrard could get his own back by signing a player who Celtic reportedly want.

The Scottish Sun has reported that both Old Firm clubs are keen on Vaclav Hladky of St Mirren.

The Czech goalkeeper was on Rangers' radar in January and, being available on a Bosman this summer, he could have the pick of either Glasgow giant - and he should pick the blue side of the city.

That's because if Celtic sign Fraser Forster on a permanent basis, after selling him for £10 million six years ago [The Scottish Sun], then that's a big problem for Hladky.

Is the 29-year-old going to play regularly ahead of Forster? In a word, no. Would he play regularly ahead of Allan McGregor? It's very possible.

McGregor is a brilliant goalkeeper, but he's also 38 and in the twilight of his career as a professional footballer.

If Celtic press ahead and sign Forster, it opens the door for the Ibrox outfit to make a move for and likely sign the Buddies stopper.

Lennon doesn't need both and that could favour his opposite number Gerrard.