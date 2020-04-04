Quick links

Celtic could open door for Rangers to sign reported Lenny target

Fraser Forster of Celtic arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are reportedly interested in the same goalkeeper.

St Mirren goal keeper Vaclav Hladky is mobbed by players and fans as St Mirren win the play-off final by beating Dundee United after extra time and penalties during the Ladbrokes Scottish...

Celtic and Rangers were competing for a Premiership title this season - well, most of it - and now they could be going after the same player.

The Gers beat Neil Lennon's side 2-1 before the winter break to move two points behind the league leaders.

Since then, Rangers have inexplicably dropped 13 points and Celtic have established a 13-point cushion at the summit, prior to the suspension of Scottish football.

According to The Daily Record, the SPFL will crown the Hoops as champions due to this season being disrupted by the ongoing health crisis.

 

But Steven Gerrard could get his own back by signing a player who Celtic reportedly want.

The Scottish Sun has reported that both Old Firm clubs are keen on Vaclav Hladky of St Mirren.

The Czech goalkeeper was on Rangers' radar in January and, being available on a Bosman this summer, he could have the pick of either Glasgow giant - and he should pick the blue side of the city.

That's because if Celtic sign Fraser Forster on a permanent basis, after selling him for £10 million six years ago [The Scottish Sun], then that's a big problem for Hladky.

Fraser Forster of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Is the 29-year-old going to play regularly ahead of Forster? In a word, no. Would he play regularly ahead of Allan McGregor? It's very possible.

McGregor is a brilliant goalkeeper, but he's also 38 and in the twilight of his career as a professional footballer.

If Celtic press ahead and sign Forster, it opens the door for the Ibrox outfit to make a move for and likely sign the Buddies stopper.

Lennon doesn't need both and that could favour his opposite number Gerrard.

St Mirren goal keeper Vaclav Hladky poses with St Mirren manager Oran Kearney as St Mirren win the play-off final by beating Dundee United after extra time and penalties during the...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

