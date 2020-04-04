Boost for Tottenham as £25m Mourinho target keen on Premier League switch

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Zeki Celik.

Lille fullback Zeki Celik has told TRT Spor his goal is to play in the Premier League as he responds to reported Tottenham Hotspur interest.

Spurs have been linked with the Turkey international right-back.

Buzzsport claim Lille are tempted to sell him for £25 million while Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is encouraging his club to make a move.

Responding to the rumours, Celik has set his sights on the Premier League.

“I also saw the news. I have not heard from anyone. One of my goals is to play in the Premier League. Since the league is currently interrupted, I don't know how transfers will be. We are just waiting at the moment,” Zelik explained.

“We still have ten games to go in the league. I sent a message to one of our former assistant coaches who went to Tottenham to avoid being misunderstood.”

According to DHA, Celik was first recommended to manager Jose Mourinho by Tottenham coach Joao Sacramento ahead of January.

Sacramento traded Lille for Spurs in November.

Celik has been a standout player for Lille this season. He has started 20 league games in France’s top-flight, posting two assists and boasting an 80.1% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

Serge Aurier has been Mourinho’s first-choice right-back. However, there is room for extra competition with Kyle Walker-Peters still lacking in experience.

The current Covid-19 suspension has put football seasons on hold. It remains to be seen how clubs treat the upcoming summer transfer window.

Turkish Football, meanwhile, claim West Ham have also sent scouts to watch Celik in action this season.