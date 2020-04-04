‘Absolutely shameful’: Even some Liverpool fans not happy with what club have just done

Liverpool have released a statement this afternoon.

Some Liverpool and rival fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the club's statement this afternoon.

Liverpool have announced on their official website that some non-playing staff have been placed on furlough.

The Reds have added that they will continue to be paid 100% of their wages, with the club adding the rest 20% after getting 80% from the UK government’s Job Retention Scheme.

"Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough," states )part of) the long statement.

"The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged.

"Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended."

Liverpool have become the fifth Premier League club to place (some) non-playing staff on furlough after Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Norwich City.

Some Liverpool and rival fans are not pleased with the Reds' decision and have criticised it on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Agree Rob. Yeah this is poor from the club. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) April 4, 2020

First time in a long time, I am disappointed in my club! Premier League teams shouldn't have the need to furlough employees! — MMalik (@muhith_malik) April 4, 2020

Relying on the government to pay 80% of your staffs wages is a disgrace when you are earning so much money

The scheme is for companies who are struggling with cash flow — Gerry (@ATW1062) April 4, 2020

@PeterMooreLFC if I am reading this right and Govt are paying 80% then that is absolutely shameful from LFC. As a lifelong supporter I am embarrassed that my club who are one of the richest in the world are using this scheme. Please have a rethink as it does not reflect well — Wannabe (@Wannabe_Biker46) April 4, 2020

Disgraceful from Liverpool. Thought they were a club with class, sadly not. Other people need that government money far more than one of the richest football clubs in Europe @John_W_Henry — Hugh Maddborough (@cc4good) April 4, 2020

If you’re taking Government money to fund this, it’s an absolute joke. — MQ (@quinlanomonlano) April 4, 2020

So Liverpool now furloughing their staff using the government to help them out



It really does make me sick — ניל (@NilWil1972) April 4, 2020

So Liverpool made record breaking profits yet still rely on the government to pay 80% of their staff wages. Very poor form. Expected better from the big clubs. — Sabir Ahmed (@Sabgooner) April 4, 2020

So Liverpool are only paying 20%? Deduct them 70 points as punishment https://t.co/VuuG0fLJQ6 — James (@trfc_james) April 4, 2020

So Liverpool, the 7th richest football club in the world, places non playing staff on furlough, but expects the Government to pay 80% of their salaries. Wouldn’t it be better to let the Govt keep the money to put to better use and the Club pays 100%? — Ross Crombie (@RossCrombie) April 4, 2020

Title triumph

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the season resumes.

When the campaign does get back underway, Liverpool will be determined to get the job done and win the league title for the first time in the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are way of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City at the top of the league table at the moment.