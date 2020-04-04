Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

‘Absolutely shameful’: Even some Liverpool fans not happy with what club have just done

Subhankar Mondal
General view inside the stadium showing a detailed view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2018 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have released a statement this afternoon.

General view inside the stadium showing a detailed view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2018 in...

Some Liverpool and rival fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the club's statement this afternoon.

Liverpool have announced on their official website that some non-playing staff have been placed on furlough.

The Reds have added that they will continue to be paid 100% of their wages, with the club adding the rest 20% after getting 80% from the UK government’s Job Retention Scheme.

 

"Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough," states )part of) the long statement.

"The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged.

"Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended."

Liverpool have become the fifth Premier League club to place (some) non-playing staff on furlough after Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Norwich City.

Some Liverpool and rival fans are not pleased with the Reds' decision and have criticised it on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A general view as fans arrive outside of Anfield during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on January 14, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Title triumph

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the season resumes.

When the campaign does get back underway, Liverpool will be determined to get the job done and win the league title for the first time in the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are way of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City at the top of the league table at the moment.

A general view outside The Kop at Anfield is seen prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on March 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch