£8m Leeds United player admits he’s not scoring enough goals

Jack Harrison is on loan at Leeds United from Manchester City.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that he would have liked to score more goals this season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Harrison has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 37 league games for Leeds so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Harrison told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Personally I would have liked to have had a few more goals before we stopped playing but it's important to look ahead.

"There's still nine games left and whenever we start again we have to be ready to start up again where we left off. That's going to be important for us as a team."

Permanent Leeds United transfer

Harrison joined Leeds on loan from Premier League club Manchester City in the summer of 2019.

The 23-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, was on loan at the Whites from City last season as well.

The Manchester Evening News reported in January 2020 that City value Harrison at £8 million, and if Leeds get promoted to the Premier League, then they should pay that transfer fee and sign him on a permanent contract.