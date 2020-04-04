Quick links

£8m Leeds United player admits he’s not scoring enough goals

Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates scoring his side's second goal
Jack Harrison is on loan at Leeds United from Manchester City.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates scoring the opening goal

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that he would have liked to score more goals this season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

 

Harrison has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 37 league games for Leeds so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Harrison told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Personally I would have liked to have had a few more goals before we stopped playing but it's important to look ahead.

"There's still nine games left and whenever we start again we have to be ready to start up again where we left off. That's going to be important for us as a team."

Manchester City's Jack Harrison in action at Soldier Field on July 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Permanent Leeds United transfer

Harrison joined Leeds on loan from Premier League club Manchester City in the summer of 2019.

The 23-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, was on loan at the Whites from City last season as well.

The Manchester Evening News reported in January 2020 that City value Harrison at £8 million, and if Leeds get promoted to the Premier League, then they should pay that transfer fee and sign him on a permanent contract.

Jack Harrison of Leeds United holds up three fingers as he asks his teammates how many players they want in the free kick wall during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

