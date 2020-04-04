£4m Leeds star shares what Gareth Bale told him

The Leeds United attacker has received advice from Gareth Bale.

Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has revealed how he was once given some advice by Gareth Bale.

Roberts joined Leeds in a £4 million deal from West Brom a little over two years ago and, when fit, is a very important member of Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

The 21-year-old is also a full Wales international and has shared the pitch with the Real Madrid and former Tottenham star in the past.

As a teenager, Roberts was training with his country - then under Chris Coleman - prior to their Euro 2016 heroics four years ago.

And the Whites' number 10 and striker has claimed that Bale drilled into him the importance of staying grounded and working hard.

He told Leeds' official website: "It is great to learn off him and be around someone who has done so much in the game. I trained with the Wales side before they went to the Euros in 2016 and after that training camp he had a word with me.

"He could see I was talented and spoke about how important it was to work hard and listen to the right coaches and not to get too far ahead of myself."

Roberts is a good lad and seems a very popular player among fans and his Leeds team-mates.

Injuries haven't been kind to him during his two-year stint at Elland Road, but it's clear that some of Bale's wisdom has rubbed on him, because he does indeed work very hard.

Well, he has to, given that Marcelo Bielsa is a head coach who demands a great attitude and 100 percent commitment during match days and in training.